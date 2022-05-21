Police Seek Witness For Court
May 20, 2022- Detectives from the Denham Town Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are
seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the
court.
He is Jivana Patterson whose last known address is Tower Avenue, Kingston 11.
Pattersonis scheduled to appear before the Circuit Court, downtown Kingstonon Tuesday, May
24.
Jivana Patterson or anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at
(876) 922-6442, police 119emergency number or the nearest police station.