Police Seek Witness For Court

May 20, 2022- Detectives from the Denham Town Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are

seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the

court.

He is Jivana Patterson whose last known address is Tower Avenue, Kingston 11.

Pattersonis scheduled to appear before the Circuit Court, downtown Kingstonon Tuesday, May

24.

Jivana Patterson or anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at

(876) 922-6442, police 119emergency number or the nearest police station.

