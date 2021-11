Police Seek Witness for Court

The Portland Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case that is currently before the Portland Coroner’s Court.

He is Rojaye Gayle, whose last known address is Holy Lane, Long Road, Portland.

Gayle is scheduled to appear before the court on Friday, November 12.

Gayle or anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the San San Police Station at (876) 993-7315, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.