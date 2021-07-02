Police Seek Witness for Court

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Western Police Division are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the Home Circuit Court.

He is Odane Fullerton, whose last known address is Penso Street, Jones Town, Kingston 12.

Fullerton is scheduled to appear before the court on Friday, July 02.

Odane Fullerton or anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) at 876-948-6443, police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.