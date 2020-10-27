Police Seek Witness For Court

Jamaica News: Detectives assigned to the Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case that is currently before the Home Circuit Court.

He is Robert Rowe whose last known address is Sterling district, Grange Hill in Westmoreland.

He is schedule to appear in court on Wednesday, October 28.

Robert Rowe or anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar CIB at 876-955-2758, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.