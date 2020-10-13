Police Seek Witness For Court

Jamaica News; Detectives assigned to the Spanish Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case that is currently before the Supreme Court.

She is Althea Wynter whose last known address is Williams Lane, Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Wynter is scheduled to appear before the court on Tuesday, February 10, 2021

Althea Wynter or anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town CIB at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.