Police Seek Witness For Court

Jamaica News: Detectives assigned to the St. Thomas Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case that is currently before the St. Thomas Circuit Court.

She is Shareka Ogilvie whose last known address is March Pen road, St. Thomas.

Ogilvie is scheduled to appear before the court on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Shareka Ogilvie or anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the St. Thomas CIB at 876-982-1027, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.