Police Seek Witness For Court

Detectives assigned to the Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the St. James Parish Court.

He is Winston Harding whose last known address is Bridgeport, St. Catherine.

Harding is scheduled to appear before the court on Monday, September 14.

Winston Harding or anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact MOCA at 876-572-3926, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.