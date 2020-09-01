Police Seek Witness For Court

Detectives assigned to the St. Catherine Police Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the St. Catherine Circuit Court.

He is Neville Barrett whose last known address is Lauriston in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Barrett is scheduled to appear before the court on Friday, October 02.

Neville Barrett or anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town CIB at 876-984-3165, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

