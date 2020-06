The Alligator Pond Police in Manchester are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is needed for a case currently before the court.

She is Abigayle Wright of Alligator Pond, Manchester who is vital to a case in the Manchester Parish Court.

Abigayle Wright or anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Alligator Pond Police at 876-834-3526, police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.