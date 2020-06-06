Police seek two men in connection with gang violence in today’s protest

The Inspectorate and Professional Responsibility Oversight Bureau (IPROB) of the police is investigating the circumstances in which a man who reportedly fired at a police team was fatally shot and a firearm seized at York Avenue, Kingston 11 this morning.

He has been identified as 22-year-old Germaine Ferguson, otherwise called ‘Shawn’, of Sam Sharpe Drive, Kingston 11 and Enfield, St. Mary.

The shooting sparked a demonstration, during which two police vehicles were reportedly damaged, a private vehicle was torched and debris thrown on two major roadways making passage for traffic difficult.

According to the police, about 8:10 a.m., “members of a police team involved in a confrontation with a group of men, during which Ferguson was shot. A Ruger semi-automatic pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition was seized in the incident.”

In recent days, the community, which is impacted by an inter-gang feud between the York Avenue and Mahoe Drive gangs, has experienced heighted tension following the murder of 28-year-old Rando Gunn otherwise called ‘Kino’, a vendor of Hagley Park Road, St Andrew. Gunn was shot and killed by gunmen at his stall on Mahoe Drive, Kingston 11 on Tuesday, June 2 about 9:20 a.m. This resulted in an increased police presence to enhance the safety of the residents.

One man has since been taken into custody in relation the Gunn’s murder and two others are being listed as persons of interest in the matter. They are:

Dexter Steele, 30, of York Avenue, Kingston 11, who is also one of the top ten most wanted in the St. Andrew South Division.

Twenty-eight-year-old Mathew Hemmings, otherwise called ‘Wrong Move’, also of York Avenue, Kingston 11. He was released from Police custody on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Steele and Hemmings are being urged to turn themselves in to the Hunts Bay Police Station by 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.