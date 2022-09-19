Police Seek Suspect in Multi-Million Dollar Drugs Seizure

Investigators assigned to the Narcotics Division are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver and/or owner of a grey Toyota Wish motorcar registered 7500 JP following a seizure in St. Elizabeth on Friday, September 16.
Information provided is that about 7:30 a.m., the lawmen were conducting an operation along the Fustic main road in the parish when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Wish motorcar to stop.
He did not comply and fled the scene. The vehicle was subsequently found abandoned in the area.
A search was conducted and several knitted bags with compressed ganja weighing approximately 200 pounds along with a sum of cash were seized. The illicit drug has an estimated street value of over JMD 37 million.
Anyone with information that can assist the Police with their investigation is being asked to contact the Narcotics Police at 876-923-4576, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.