Police seek suspect in bank robbery

The Westmoreland Police have generated a photo of a man who is suspected to be a part of the Jamaica National Bank robbery in the parish on Tuesday, July 28.

 

He is being asked to turn himself in to the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station immediately.

Men held up the bank in Whitehouse and stole more than $3 Million and the gun of a security officer.

The Police are asking anyone with information that can assist in identifying or locating the suspect to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-965-2232 Police119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

