Police Seek Public’s Assistance to Locate Witnesses

Detectives assigned to the Hunts Bay Police Station are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two witnesses who are vital to a case that is currently before the Home Circuit Court.

They are Evan Beason and Diedre-Ann Beason, both of Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13

They are scheduled to appear before the court on Monday, May 11.

Evan Beason, Diedre-Ann Beason or anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876- 923-7230, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.