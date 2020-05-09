Police Seek Public’s Assistance

Police Officer investigated for reportedly threatening individuals in St Bess
Detectives assigned to the Hunts Bay Police Station are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two witnesses who are vital to a case that is currently before the Home Circuit Court.

They are Evan Beason and Diedre-Ann Beason, both of Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13

They are scheduled to appear before the court on Monday, May 11.

Evan Beason, Diedre-Ann Beason or anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876- 923-7230, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

