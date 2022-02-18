Police Seek Help to Identify Decomposed Body

The Duhaney Park Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the body of a man that was found in a state of decomposition on Patrick Drive, Kingston 20 on Friday, February 11.

The police say the victim is of dark complexion, slim built, about 5ft-7ins long, and has a low hairstyle and clad in dark clothing.

Reports from the Duhaney Park police are that residents stumbled upon the decomposed body at the rear of a premises, and they were alerted.

The police are asking anyone with information that can also assist in solving this crime to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933-4280, 311 Crime Stop, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.