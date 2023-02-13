Police Seek Help to Identified Man Found Stabbed to Death in Car Trunk, in Kingston

The Denham Town police are asking the public’s assistance to identify the body of a man which was discovered with multiple stab wounds, inside a motor vehicle in Kingston, on Saturday afternoon.
The victim who was clad in a grey hooded sweater, white jeans pants and a pair of Black Nike sneakers, is of dark complexion, slim built, about 5ft-10ins tall and sports a groomed dreadlocked hairstyle.
Reports are that about 11:30pm, a police team was on patrol when they were alerted to a Toyota Probox motor with the victim’s body stuffed inside the trunk.
Further observations revealed that the body had multiple stab wounds.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.