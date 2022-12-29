Police Seek Help to Find Family of Elderly Woman

December 29, 2022

The Hunts Bay Police in St. Andrew are seeking the assistance of the public to
reunite an elderly woman with her family.

The elderly woman was taken to the police about 7:00 p.m., by a resident who found her wandering near the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Penwood Road, near to the Seaview Gardens community. She has not been able to tell the police her address, or give any contact information for relatives. She gave her name as ‘Lona-Lee’

Anyone with information that can help to identify the woman or her family is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111 or the police 119 number.

