Police Searching for Woman Who Help Man Abduct 12-Year-Old Girl

A St. Ann man has been charged with multiple offenses in connection with the abduction, drugging, and sexual assault of a 12-year-old child.

Dale Douglas, 31, of Ocho Rios, has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual assault, child pornography possession, and one count of administering drugs to a minor.

Police are also looking for a female who reportedly assisted Douglas in the commission of the crimes.

Police sources say the event occurred on October 9.

According to reports, a woman called the child on her telephone and befriended her. During their conversations, the woman persuaded the youngster to go to a certain area in St Ann.

The child agreed and traveled to the location where she was abducted.

Douglas allegedly drugged and sexually molested the child over two days.

The girl was eventually released and the case was reported to the police.

An investigation resulted in Douglas’ arrest. Additionally, he was found in possession of the child’s cellphone, as well as other critical incriminating material.

Douglas was identified last week at an identification parade and charged with the offenses.

His court appearance date has not been determined.