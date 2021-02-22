Police Search for Suspects in Murder and Triple Shooting, on Kidd Lane, in Kingston

Detectives attached to the St Andrew South police say they are now in search of two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a man, and the shooting and wounding of three others, at Kidd Lane, Kingston 13, last week.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Anthony Smith, otherwise called ‘Little Man’ a construction worker, also of Kidd Lane, in Kingston.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 10:35 am, Smith and three other men were carrying out construction work on a building, when they were ambushed by armed men, who opened fire hitting them.

The gunmen escaped in the area, while the police were summoned, and upon arrival, all four men were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital, where Smith was pronounced dead, and the other three victims treated and admitted. The Investigators say they are now in search of two men in connection with the shooting incident.