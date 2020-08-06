Police say men not charged in St James accountant’s murder

Police say two men they named yesterday, August 5, as having been charged for a murder in St James were NOT charged.

McKoy’s News reported the story based on the police release.

In a subsequent release, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the men it named have not yet been charged.

Here is the full CCU release issued as a correction to the earlier one:

“The St James Police have made a major breakthrough in the investigation of a recent brutal murder in the parish.

“Two men were today [August 5] arrested in connection with the murder of 57-year-old St James accountant, Steven McPherson in Bogue Heights, St. James.

“Reports are that on July 22 this year, McPherson was on way home from work when he saw men in Toyota Vitz and Voxy motorcars accosting his daughter and pointing a firearm at her.

“Realizing what was happening to his daughter, McPherson stopped to intervene and was shot in the face, reportedly by the driver of the Vitz. McPherson drove off but crashed, having succumbed to his injuries. The occupants of both the Voxy and Vitz then sped off.

“Following extensive cross-parish investigations by dedicated detectives, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., simultaneous targeted raids were conducted at three locations across the parishes of St James and Hanover. The operations led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of the Toyota Vitz that was allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

“One of the men was placed on an identification parade conducted earlier today (August 5, 2020), where he was pointed out.

“Both men remain in police custody as the investigation continues.”