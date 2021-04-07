Police say Gun found on Tommy Lee Sparta linked to Roy Fowl & Oney British murders

The attorney representing jailed entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta said his client is eager to defend himself against new allegations by the police.

The police yesterday (April 6) asserted that the firearm found in the entertainer’s possession has been linked to two murders which occurred in 2019 and three incidence of shootings in the Corporate Area following ballistics testing.

Further reports by the Police have now indicated that the tests reveal that the firearm was used to kill Owen Clarke more popularly known as Roy Fowl or Father Fowl and Alphanso Harriott better known as Oney British.

Attorney at Law Donahue Martin, in denying the new allegations, says his client takes no responsibility for what happened with the firearm before it came into his possession.

Tommy Lee Sparta is currently serving a three-year sentence for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.