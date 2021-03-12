Police said, five gunmen fatally shot in August Town, on Wednesday, were Hardcore criminals

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has reported that all five gunmen, including the feared leader of the “Berry Gang”, who were fatally shot during a joint military operation carried out at sections of Bedward Gardens, in August Town, St Andrew, on Wednesday morning, March 10, were all hardcore criminals.

The police say, slain gunmen have been identified as Collin Mingoes Snr, otherwise called ‘Speng’ the feared leader of the Berry gang, was previously charged with the June 2011 murder of Michael Jonas, along August Town Road, Kingston 7.

He was also implicated in the murder of Ripton Jones, on Monday, April 6, 2020, along University Road in August Town, and the murder of Conniel Henry of Bedward Gardens, who was killed on Sunday, August 20, of 2020.

Mingoes was also identified as one of the men who opened fire on members of the Jamaica Defence Force on Sunday, March 7, at the intersection of June Road and Barrett Drive, August Town.

24-year-old O’Niel Dixon, otherwise called ‘Day Day’, was being sought by the police in connection with the August 2019 killing of Wayne Robert Riley, along August Town main road, and also for the shooting at members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force Surge Team on March 1, 2019.

He was also wanted for the August 22, 2019 shooting of a man along August Town main road.

22-year-old Jelani Palmer, otherwise called ‘Short Boss’, was a prominent member of the “Berry Gang”, who was previously charged with the April 2018 murder of Gary Mcgregor, along Mona Road in Kingston 6, also for the Quintuple murder on January 26, 2018, along Mona Road, of Ricardo Manhertz, Ricardo Clarke, Akeem Sanchez, Jason Waller, and Victor McKenzie.

He was also wanted for the shooting of two men along Mona Road on Friday, January 26, 2018 and the shooting of another man on May 14, 2020 along Escarpment Road.

22-year-old Tafari Dell, was another prominent member who was wanted for Shooting with Intent and Wounding with Intent of two men on March 16, 2019, along Golden Avenue, in the vicinity of Hope institute.

He was also a person of interest in the May 1, 2020 murder of Marcus Walsh, along August Town main road, and was also implicated in Robbery with Aggravation committed on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, about 9:00 am, at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus

And, 20-year-old Akeem McLean, identified as one of the men who fired on the Jamaica Defense Force on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the intersection of June Road and Barrett Drive, August Town

The police also said, the operation started about 4:00 am, on Wednesday morning, where they also seized two submachine guns, two rifles, and three 9mm pistols, along with several assorted rounds of ammunition.