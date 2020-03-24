Police Release Seeks to Clarify Report

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has released an incident report, prepared by the Police Emergency Communication Centre, which contained the original allegations covered the period 5:45 a.m Monday, March 23 to 5:45 a.m on Tuesday, March 24.

This release seeks to clarify a incident report that stated a police constable shot and injured his common-law wife at her house at Foster Lane.

The report read as follows:

“[Name redacted] 33 years old, D.O.B 22.12.1987, of 44 Foster Lane, Kingston CSO was shot and injured by her boyfriend, a police constable during a dispute. INDECOM and IIU were informed. Det. Cpl. B. Forbes of the Central CIBONEY is investigating.”

However, in a statement this afternoon, the police Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said there was no dispute between the Constable and his common-law wife and that she was not shot.

Instead, it said about 7.20 p.m on Monday, both the constable and his common-law wife were attacked by two other people while the cop was at the woman’s Foster Lane home.

According to the CCU, the woman was stabbed at by a female and her teen daughter.

It said the policeman intervened and attempted to quell the dispute when he was stabbed.

The CCU said the cop then opened fire and the older attacker received gunshot injuries.

She was taken to hospital, where she was treated and admitted in stable condition.

The CCU said policeman was also treated for his injury.

It also said the matter is being investigated by the Gold Street police, the police inspectorate and the Independent Commission of Investigations.