Police Release Photo of Suspect in Triple Murder of Jamaican Family in Queens, New York

New York police have named a suspect in the deaths of three Jamaicans whose decomposed bodies were discovered last Friday at their South Jamaica home in Queens.

On Wednesday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) released a photograph of the suspect, 29-year-old Travis Blake.

According to police, Blake was dating Darlene Barnett, 55, and had stopped by her South Jamaica house to “pick up his property,” victim Vashawnna Malcolm told her brother over the phone last Wednesday.

Barnett, her son Dervon Brightly, 36, and Malcolm were discovered dead in their home two days later, their bodies already decomposing.

Malcolm, 22, was Barnett’s niece and was visiting from Jamaica. She was discovered in a second-floor bedroom bound and gagged with tape and stabbed multiple times.

Her aunt and cousin’s bodies were discovered in the locked basement of the 155th Street property, with stab wounds.

 

 

