Police Release Identity of Westmoreland Murdered Victim

The Westmoreland police have release the identity of a man who was shot and killed by armed men in the parish, on Friday night, January 21.

He has been identified as 22-year-old Everton Johnson, a businessman of Fullersfield community, also in Westmoreland.

Reports by the Morgan’s Bridge Police are that about 5:30pm, Johnson was at his business place when two men rode up on a motorcycle.

The men ordered cigarettes, and while being served they brandished handguns and held Johnson at gunpoint.

A tussle developed between Johnson and one of the gunmen, and he made an attempt to run from the establishment, when he was chased and shot.

The police were summoned, and upon arrival, Johnson was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.