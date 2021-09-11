Trending now
Police Recover Stolen Vehicle at Sagicor Parking Lot in Spanish Town, Two Men Arrested

The St Catherine Police recovered a stolen car from the Sagicor Parking lot in Spanish Town, St Catherine, and arrested two men, one of whom is a licensed firearm holder.

A 2014 Toyota Probox was reported stolen between 2:30 and 2:40 pm on Friday.

Police from the St Catherine North Division said they received information of the incident shortly after it occurred and immediately commenced an investigation.

According to reports, Jamaica Eye CCTV operators were able to detect the car as it approached Angel’s toll plaza.

Linstead police launched an investigation, and the vehicle was intercepted at a traffic light in Time & Patient district, Linstead.

Two men were taken into custody, one of whom is a licensed firearm holder from Linstead.

Senior Superintendent Howard Chambers, commander of the St Catherine North Division, said the operation to recover the vehicle and detain the two men was the result of high-level teamwork.

The senior officer stated that the Jamaica eye CCTV system, which was also used, has yielded positive results since its installation in March of this year.

Chambers stated that the Division was committed to maximizing the outcomes of its activities through the effective use of technology such as CCTV cameras and drones.

