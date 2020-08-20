Police Probing Incident In Clarendon, Some Claim It’s ‘Political’

Police are investigating a violent incident that some are claiming was politically motivated in Clarendon this morning.

The Clarendon police are not describing the incident as political. They say they are investigating a case of robbery with aggravation that took place this morning, August 20, 2020, in the community of Rocky Point in the parish.

The previous day, a man said to be a worker of JLP Candidate Pearnel Charles Jnr, was shot dead in the community. Police said they have no evidence that this was political.

Regarding the latest incident, reports thus far are that at about 3:00am, a 46-year old Fisherman of Rocky Point, Clarendon was held up and robbed at his home of JMD$4-million along with two cellular phones by three men purporting to be police. The men then escaped in a white Toyota Probox motor car.

It is reported that during the altercation with his attackers, the fisherman punched out the window of the vehicle, resulting in injuries for which he had to seek medical attention.

An investigation into this matter is on-going and also involves detectives from Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime (CTOC) and Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).