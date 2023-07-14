Police officers apprehend 17-year-old “Capture Land” Gunman in Waterhouse

Leave a Comment / By / July 14, 2023

A teenage boy linked to the ‘Capture Land’ Gang operating in sections of the St. Andrew South (SAS) Police Division, was himself captured by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force during an operation carried out on Thursday, July 12.

According to the police the 17-year-old was nabbed during an operation conducted at Trinidad Road in Waterhouse, St. Andrew.

The juvenile delinquent was wanted for wounding with intent, and is believed to be a top-tier member of the gang, which is responsible for several major crimes in the SAS area.

The police has expressed delight at the boy’s capture, noting that other scoundrels will face the same fate.

“JAGTF is targeting a number of gangs in the mentioned hotspot and other crime areas across Jamaica. This is in furtherance of its mission to relentlessly dismantle gangs, seize illegal arms and ammo, and prosecute criminals. Until the battle is won!” the Constabulary boasted.

 

By Alecia Leon

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: