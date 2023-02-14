Police Officer Shot Dead in St Thomas

A policeman was shot and killed by unknown assailants in York district, Seaforth, St Thomas on Monday.
Dead is 37-year-old District Constable Mark Forsythe, who was assigned to the Trinityville Police Station.
According to reports, the policeman received a call around 3:10 p.m. from residents reporting that strange men were seen in a lane off York main road.
It is further reported that, the officer contacted the St. Thomas Operation Support Unit (OSU) and advised them of what he had been told. He then went to the location investigate. Minutes later loud explosions were heard.
He was later discovered at the back of the property with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.