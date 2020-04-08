Police Officer Found Dead in His Car in Mandeville

Sgt Garfield Morgan was found dead in his motor vehicle this morning by his colleagues at the Mandeville Police Station. He is believed to have died from natural causes.
Condolences to his family and colleagues.
More information soon
