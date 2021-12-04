Police Officer and His Attacker Killed in Manchester

53-year-old Dwight Gregory was shot and killed last night (December 3) in a gun attack in Abbey Gardens, off the Hatfield Main Road, west of Mandeville.

His attacker, who has not yet been identified, but is believed to be in his 50s, was also killed in the incident.

According to the police, district constable Dwight Gregory was leaving the No Limits Bar when he was ambushed by a gunman at 10 p.m.. A struggle reportedly followed, and several bullets were fired.

Both men’s bodies were later discovered on an embankment with bullet wounds.

The police report that they seized a Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with four cartridges and one spent casing, as well as a Smith and Wesson pistol loaded with twelve 9mm cartridges.

Additionally, six spent 9mm casings and one 9mm cartridge were seized.

 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com