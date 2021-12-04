Police Officer and His Attacker Killed in Manchester

53-year-old Dwight Gregory was shot and killed last night (December 3) in a gun attack in Abbey Gardens, off the Hatfield Main Road, west of Mandeville.

His attacker, who has not yet been identified, but is believed to be in his 50s, was also killed in the incident.

According to the police, district constable Dwight Gregory was leaving the No Limits Bar when he was ambushed by a gunman at 10 p.m.. A struggle reportedly followed, and several bullets were fired.

Both men’s bodies were later discovered on an embankment with bullet wounds.

The police report that they seized a Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with four cartridges and one spent casing, as well as a Smith and Wesson pistol loaded with twelve 9mm cartridges.

Additionally, six spent 9mm casings and one 9mm cartridge were seized.