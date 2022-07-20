Police Officer among those Held in St James Drug Trafficking Operation

A member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force was detained in Montego Bay, St. James, as part of a massive Jamaica/US drug trafficking operation that targeted people in Montego Bay and Kingston early Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, the lawman works out of St James.

The JCF Narcotics Division, MOCA, C-TOC, Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team, FID, JDF, Drug Enforcement Administration, and United States Marshals Service were all part of the operation.

So far, at least four people have been detained.

