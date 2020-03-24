Police Officer Allegedly Shot Common-Law Wife

3 Men Shot and Killed - Mckoy's News
Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): A police constable allegedly shot and injured his common-law-wife during a heated exchange.

It is being reported that during a domestic dispute incident yesterday, at about 7:10 pm, the woman and the constable were arguing when the man allegedly pulled his weapon and shot her.

The woman was transported to the hospital and admitted in serious but stable condition.

The officer, whose name is being withheld, is being investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the police inspectorate arm.

The incident took place in the woman’s home at Foster Lane in Kingston. The Kingston Central police are also probing the incident.

