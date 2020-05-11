Police Officer Alex Green Missing, from Kingston

Twenty-seven-year-old Alex Green, Police Officer of Prince Albert Street, Kingston 4 has been missing since Saturday, May 09.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Allman Town Police are that 7:45 a.m., Green was seen leaving home for work and has not been heard from since. At the time he went missing, he was wearing a blue and white T-shirt, brown shorts and a pair of brown shoes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alex Green is being asked to contact the Allman Town Police at 876-220-2824, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.