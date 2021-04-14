Police Needs Help To Positively Identify Murdered Painter

The Elletson Road police in Kingston, are asking members of the public for their assistance to identify the body of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men in Vineyard Town, Kingston 3, on Tuesday, March 23.

The investigators say they have gotten the identity of the deceased so far as 56-year-old Dane Anthony Phillips, an Auto Painter of a Kingston address.

Reports by the police are that, residents stumbled upon the body and summoned them.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the victim was seen lying in a pool of blood with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the victim removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

The police are asking anyone who may be a relative of the man know as Phillips, or has any information leading to his family, to contact the Elletson Road Police at 876-926-2551, police 119 emergency, or the nearest police station.