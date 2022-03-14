Police Name Persons Of Interest in St. Andrew South

The St. Andrew South Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) has named three Persons of Interest, in regards to several crimes within the division.

They are:

17-year-old Paul Davis otherwise called ‘Paulus’, of Fiddies Road and Alexander Road, Whitfield Town

19-year-old Damani Davis otherwise called ‘Damage’, of Alexander Road, Whitfield Town

23-year-old Tamani Williams otherwise called ‘Chucky Boy’ of Glen Road and Forrester Road, Whitfield Town

Detectives believe that these persons may be of assistance to ongoing investigations for various crimes committed in the division.

These persons are being urged to turn themselves in to the Hunts Bay CIB before noon, on Monday, March 14th, 2022.