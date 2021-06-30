Police Name Persons of Interest Following Dam Rd Shooting

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The St James Police have identified five Persons of Interest, as investigations continue into the weekend shooting incident in Dam Road in the division.

The Police would like to speak with:

 

  • Dermaine Wood o/c ‘Dum’ of May Pen Clarendon.
  • Jermaine Drummond of a Spring Mount, St. James.
  • Kenrick McIntosh of Spring Mount, St. James.
  • Tavoy Burnett o/c‘Chu Chu’ of Coconut Walk, Spring Mount, St. James
  • A man known only as “Bad Driver” of a Flanker address in St. James.

 

The police’s interest in the named men relates to a case Wounding with Intent (7-Counts), Shooting with Intent (2 Counts) and Malicious Destruction of Property committed on Sunday June 27, 2021 about 2:40pm at Dam Road square, Johns Hall, St. James.

 

These men are asked to turn themselves into the St. James Police by 5pm Wednesday the 30th of June 2021.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist