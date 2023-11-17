Police Mobilising Full Resources Against Escalating Bomb Threats

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is intensively tackling a series of
bomb threats that have been disrupting peace across Jamaica. Recognised as a systematic attack
on national stability, these events are being met with the full mobilisation of police resources.
Deputy Commissioner Fitz Bailey, in a recent press briefing, remarked, “The recent uptick in
these criminal activities has triggered alarm and societal disruption.” He stressed the critical
nature and immediacy of the situation.
Highlighting the complexity of the threats, DCP Bailey said, “Our investigations indicate these
threats are sophisticated, likely beyond the capabilities of novices.” This suggests the involvement
of highly skilled individuals in the cyber domain.
The JCF, alongside the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Major Organised Crime and Anti-
Corruption Agency (MOCA) and international partners, is vigorously pursuing leads. “We are
fully committed to apprehending those responsible,” affirmed DCP Bailey. He noted the use of
various modern communication methods, including social media, emails, and phone calls, to
disseminate these threats.
In addition to resource mobilisation, legal experts are scrutinising laws to ensure the harshest
possible penalties for the culprits. DCP Bailey stated, “We are exploring all legal avenues to
ensure that the perpetrators face severe punishment.”