Police Make Breakthrough into Identity of Man Who Committed Suicide in Hopeton District, After Love Affair Went Sour

'Story of Being Raped Then Attempted Suicide; A Woman Tells It All'
The St James police have made a breakthrough into the identity of a man, who reportedly hanged himself at a location in Hopeton district, St James, on Wednesday morning, June 2.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Nev Clarke, a construction worker, also of Hopeton district.

Reports by the police are that about 7:40 am, a relative went in search of Clarke, and discovered his body hanging from a section of the roof.

The police were called to the location, and upon arrival, it was discovered that Clarke allegedly used a belt to hang himself from the roof of the house.

The scene was processed, and the body removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

Residents in the area say, they were informed that recently the now-deceased had been having challenges in his relationship, and since then he has been acting strange.

 

