Crime: Police made big guns and ammo breakthrough in Hanover raid, AK-47 and M16 rifles among list

In an effort to create safer communities, the Hanover police reaped some real rewards on Sunday when two high-powered rifles and a pistol, along with 139 assorted rounds of ammunition, were found and seized during an operation.

Reports are that a team of officers from the Hanover division carried out a pre-dawn operation in Dry Hill district in the parish, and a house was searched. The officers found: • An M16 rifle, • An AK-47 rifle, • A single action Browning pistol, • An M16 magazine, • Three AK-47 magazines, • Four 9mm magazines, one of which is extended, • An Uzi Submachine magazine, • Fifty nine 7.62 rounds of ammunition, • Sixty nine 5.56 rounds of ammunition, • Twenty 9mm rounds of ammunition, and • A .45 round of ammunition.

Three persons, including a female, were taken into custody in relation to the seizure. Their identities are being withheld, pending further investigations by the police. Divisional Commander, Superintendent Sharon Beeput, said with several major events scheduled to take place throughout the parish over the festive season, the operations were part of the police’s operational strategies to foster the safety and security of residents and visitors to the parish alike.