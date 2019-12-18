Crime: Police made big guns and ammo breakthrough in Hanover raid, AK-47 and M16 rifles among list

Police made big guns and ammo breakthrough in Hanover raid, AK-47 and M16 rifles among list
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

In an effort to create safer communities, the Hanover police reaped some real rewards on Sunday when two high-powered rifles and a pistol, along with 139 assorted rounds of ammunition, were found and seized during an operation.

Reports are that a team of officers from the Hanover division carried out a pre-dawn operation in Dry Hill district in the parish, and a house was searched. The officers found: •             An M16 rifle, •             An AK-47 rifle, •             A single action Browning pistol, •             An M16 magazine, •             Three AK-47 magazines, •             Four 9mm magazines, one of which is extended, •             An Uzi Submachine magazine, •             Fifty nine 7.62 rounds of ammunition, •             Sixty nine 5.56 rounds of ammunition, •             Twenty 9mm rounds of ammunition, and •             A .45 round of ammunition.

Three persons, including a female, were taken into custody in relation to the seizure. Their identities are being withheld, pending further investigations by the police. Divisional Commander, Superintendent Sharon Beeput, said with several major events scheduled to take place throughout the parish over the festive season, the operations were part of the police’s operational strategies to foster the safety and security of residents and visitors to the parish alike.

Advertisements

Please send us your Feedback, News Item, Confession, gossip or Dear Mckoy, Photos and/or Videos to our WhatsApp Number 1-876-353-1389 or Email [email protected]

Recent News
Crime Story: The Assassination of John F. Kennedy
Crime Story: The Assassination of John F. Kennedy
Sports: Concentration on T20 skills must start now
Sports: Concentration on T20 skills must start now
Hope: IPL auction is secondary to India series
Hope: IPL auction is secondary to India series
Sports: WI cricket legend Basil Butcher dies
Sports: WI cricket legend Basil Butcher dies
Crime Story: The 1989 murder of actress Rebecca Schaeffer
Crime Story: The 1989 murder of actress Rebecca Schaeffer
Montego Bay: Medical crises at police lock up
Montego Bay: Medical crises at police lock up

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....

Advertisements