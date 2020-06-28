Police lock-off band rehearsal in Mobay

[Alan Lewin – News Reporter] Police, Saturday night, locked down a band rehearsal that was taking place at a popular bar in the Gravel Lane area of Montego Bay, St James.

A small crowd of about 13 people gathered to enjoy some live music that is hard to come by anywhere in the western city, these days due to COVID-19. When the police arrived on the scene it was Montego Bay-based artiste Tony Melody who was seen performing.

Suddenly a superintendent with about two of his police personnel immediately ordered the band to stop playing. “He said words to the effect stop the singing right now, pack up all the instruments and everybody goes home. He ordered the bar closed, saying there was no permit for the gathering and it was a time of COVID”.

. Despite the many pleas from the gathering, the superintendent was adamant that the instruments should be packed up, and the bar closed immediately. The shutdown drew a large gathering of curious people and for a short time impeded traffic.