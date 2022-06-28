Police List Person of Interest in Teenaged Girl’s Killing

As investigators deepen their probe into the killing of 17-year-old Devenese Nelson of North Street, Kingston 14 on Sunday, June 26, they have identified a 17- year- old male as a person of interest in relation to the incident.

He is Alejandro Murdock, otherwise called ‘Brandon’ of Kings Heights, Water Street, Kingston 14.

Murdock is being asked to turn himself in to the Denham Town Police by 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 28.

Anyone with information that can assist the police is urged to contact investigators at the Denham Town Police Station immediately at 876-948-6443 or Crime Stop at 311.