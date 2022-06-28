Police List Person of Interest in Teenaged Girl’s Killing

Two Jamaican Men Wanted

As investigators deepen their probe into the killing of 17-year-old Devenese Nelson of North Street, Kingston 14 on Sunday, June 26, they have identified a 17- year- old male  as a person of interest in relation to the incident.

He is  Alejandro Murdock, otherwise called ‘Brandon’ of Kings Heights, Water Street, Kingston 14.

Murdock is being asked to turn himself in to the Denham Town Police by 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 28.

Anyone with information that can assist the police is urged to contact investigators at the Denham Town Police Station immediately at 876-948-6443 or Crime Stop at 311.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com