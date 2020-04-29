Police Launched Manhunt for Killers in St. Ann

The shooting death of a man in Steer Town, St. Ann, has led the police to launch a probe into the situation to locate the assailants who committed this crime.

Dead is 48-year-old Barrington Black of Mammee Bay in the parish.

Reports are that at about 11 a.m., Black was standing along a roadway in a section of the Steer Town community when a Toyota motorcar with men aboard alighted and opened gunfire, hitting Black multiple times.

They then fled the scene.

Black was subsequently taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive for the killing has yet been established by investigators.