Police Launch Investigation into Farmer’s Murder in St James

Police seek Witness for Court

The St James police have commenced an investigation into the shooting death of a farmer in the community of Mount Pellier in the parish on Saturday, March 19.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Romario Humes, a farmer also of Mountpelier community.

Reports by the Anchovy police are that about 8:30 pm, they were alerted by residents who reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, Humes was discovered lying along a section of the roadway in his community with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

