Police say two men were killed before daybreak Wednesday in a confrontation with police.

A release from the CCU did not give much detail. It said two unidentified men were fatally shot during a confrontation with the police about 4:17 a.m., on St. Joesph’s Road, Hunts Bay in St. Andrew on Wednesday, December 2.

One firearm was also seized.

The matter was reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).