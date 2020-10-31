POLICE ISSUE APPEAL

The Half-Way-Tree Police are appealing to Monique Bennett, of Bull Bay, St Andrew, to

make contact with them immediately.

Police say Bennett, who also uses the name Monique Francis, was expected to report to social

workers assigned to the Child Protection and Family Services Agency on Thursday, October

22. However, she never turned up and subsequent calls to her cellular phone have gone

unanswered.

She is now being asked to make contact with the Half-Way-Tree Police immediately.

In addition, anyone who may know her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Police at

876-926-2551, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.