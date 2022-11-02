Police Issue Advisory for Members of the Public Conducting Business at Newport West

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is urging members of the public, especially business owners, who conduct transactions in the Newport West area of Kingston
Wharves, to ensure they are conducting transactions with legitimate companies.
This advice comes as there have been several reports of persons being defrauded by unscrupulous individuals purporting to be legitimate business entities.
Among ongoing cases are:
- Sixty-two (62) year-old Aston Brown otherwise called ‘Charlie Brown’, of Majesty Gardens, Kingston 13 is scheduled to reappear in the St. Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, December 15 after being charged with Obtaining Money by False Pretence and Larceny by Trick, resulting from an incident in June 2015 where he collected JMD 85,000 for the sale of six truck tyres. He was apprehended on Monday, May 9, 2022 during an operation on First Street, and charged after being pointed out during an Identification Parade.
- Forty-six (46) year-old Wayne Clayton of East Carlisle Way in Waterford, Portmore, St. Catherine is also scheduled to reappear in court on Thursday, December 15, after he allegedly collected JMD 8.6 million from a man for the sale of an excavator that was located at the Ports. An operation was conducted during which he was arrested and charged on September 21 for Obtaining Money by False Pretence.
- Two men – 47-year-old Jason Benjamin of Seventh Street in Trench Town, Kingston 14 and 35-year-old Dwight McFarlane of Daffodil Avenue, Union Gardens, Kingston 13 were charged with Larceny from a Motor Vehicle. Reports are that on Monday, June 20, a man parked his motor truck on First Street in Newport West and went to conduct business. Upon his return, his vehicle was broken into and JMD 490,000 stolen. Closed-circuit television footage showed Benjamin and McFarlane committing the crime. They were both apprehended on Friday, July 1 by a police team on patrol and have since been charged. They are scheduled to reappear in the St. Andrew Parish Court on Friday, December 16. Benjamin was also charged with Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, stemming from another report.
Intelligence indicates that crimes of this nature increase during the yuletide season as such, people are advised to utilize various means in verifying the authenticity of a sale, and also to safeguard their motor vehicles and other properties when transacting business in the area. Please contact with the Newport West Police at 987-923-4877 for assistance in facilitating the transaction.