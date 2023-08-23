Police Investigates Death of St James Customs Officer Who Died While on Adventure Tour, in St Ann

The St Ann police say they are probing the death of a female customs officer from the parish of St James, who died while on an adventure tour in the parish of St Ann, on Monday afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Winsome Wynter, Customs Officer from Rosemount Gardens in Mount Salem, St James.
Reports are that about 12:30pm, Wynter who had gone to the Adventure Tour facility with family members earlier that day, was being instructed how to ride one of the ATV bikes, when she allegedly pressed a wrong lever, causing the bike to loose control.
The bike then flipped and overturned, and Wynter received severe injuries in the process.
She was rushed to the St Ann Bay hospital where she died whilst been treated.
Investigators say, while they do not suspect foul play, its the norm of the police to carry out Investigations into incidents of this nature.