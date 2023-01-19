Police Investigates Death of Mentally Challenged Man Found in Chester Castle, Hanover

The Ramble police in Hanover have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a mentally challenged man, whose body was discovered outside a storage container in the community of Chester Castle, Hanover on Wednesday morning.
The deceased is known to community members only as ‘Nal’, unemployed also of Chester Castle.
Reports by the police are that about 8:00am, residents in the community stumbled upon the lifeless body of the mentally challenged man, which was seen lying at the front of the storage container.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.
Investigators say they are awaiting the result of the post mortem examination to determine the cause of death.