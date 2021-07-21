Police Investigates Death of Four-Year-Old Who was Beaten by Stepfather for Eating Slowly

An investigation has been launched by the St. Catherine South Police, into the death of a 4-year-old boy, who was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital on Sunday, July 18.

Dead is 4-year-0ld Nashaun Brown of Willowdene in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

According to reports, Nashaun complained of being sick and was being fed by his mother, when his stepfather became enraged and hit him with a stick because he was eating slowly. Nashaun’s mother allegedly interfered and was assaulted as well. The infant went unresponsive shortly after and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The stepfather is currently in police custody and is expected to face charges. The results of the post-mortem examination will determine whether or not additional charges can be filed.